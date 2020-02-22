|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Flora Maxine Ballard Millwood, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at The Waterford at Dillon Pointe. Born July 10, 1933, in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late John Floyd Ballard and Hester Guy Ballard.
Flora was a member of First Baptist North Spartanburg, a Sunday School teacher, choir member and former pastor's wife. She loved her family and her life revolved around her service at First Baptist North Spartanburg. She retired from Hoechst Celanese.
Surviving are her son, Dr. Jack Millwood Jr. (Ann) of Jacksonville, FL; seven grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; nephew, Larry Gilliland (Vickie) of Inman, SC; niece, Cheryl Ellifson of Columbia, SC; and former husband, Jack Millwood, Sr., of Spartanburg, SC. In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her son, Mark Millwood; and sisters, Ruth Gilliland and Catherine Horton.
A gathering to honor her life will be conducted at 10:00 AM Monday, February 24, 2020, in the Parlor at First Baptist North Spartanburg, 8740 Asheville Hwy, Spartanburg, SC 29316, by The Rev. Dr. Mike Hamlet. A committal service will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
In lieu of flowers, memorials in her honor may be made (where her son is a pastor) to Crosswater Community Church Building Fund, 211 Davis Park Road, Ponte Vedra Beach, FL 32081.
