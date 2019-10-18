Home

Funeral service
Saturday, Oct. 19, 2019
3:00 PM
Old Pilgrim Baptist Church
Mrs. Floree Wright

Mrs. Floree Wright Obituary
WOODRUFF, SC--Mrs. Floree Wright eternal rest was on Saturday, October 12, 2019. She was a member of Old Pilgrim Baptist Church in Simpsonville, SC.
Left to cherish fond memories are two brothers, Jimmy Sullivan and Ulysses Moore; a niece and caregiver, Janice Talley (Keith); Nieces reared in the home, Betty Johnson, Phyllis Dawkins and Shirley McMahan; Sister-in-law, Willie Mae Sullivan and play-daughter & caregiver, Angie Johnson and many other nieces and nephews.
Funeral service will be held at Old Pilgrim Baptist Church on Saturday, October 19, 2019 at 3:00pm with burial in church cemetery.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 18, 2019
