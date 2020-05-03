|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Florence Carter Lerch Twitty, 70, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, April 28, 2020 after several years of declining health. She was a lifelong resident of Spartanburg and Converse Heights. An only child, she was born November 30, 1949, the daughter of the late Weldon Craig Twitty and Florence Louise Carter Lerch Twitty.
Florence was educated in the public schools. She attended St. Mary's College in Raleigh and graduated from Converse College in 1972. She taught at Byrnes High School for several years.
A lifelong member of the Church of the Advent, Florence spent hours each week arranging flowers for the Altar and Flower Guilds of her beloved church. For many years she was the supply chairman for the Flower Guild and her car was often full of fresh flowers being prepared for arrangements for Sunday services, receptions, funerals and weddings and other special occasions such as the Maundy Thursday Garden of Repose at the Advent. She created table arrangements for the church's popular holiday bazaar. Florence was involved in the creation of the Bereavement Ministry of the Guild of St. Frances and St. Clare. Florence was always available to do absolutely everything asked of her for the Flower Guild. She never refused a job for the Guild.
Almost as important to Florence was her membership in the Battle of Cowpens Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She served as a treasurer and regent several times. She had documented eight Revolutionary Patriots in her ancestry. She joined the chapter in her early 20's and had been a member of the Children of the American Revolution as well. She was a member and former registrar of the Oliver Edwards Chapter of the United Daughters of the Confederacy.
An emeritus member of The Assembly, she chaired several committees, including the Decorations Committee where she offered her flower arranging artistry. She was a former member of the Junior League of Spartanburg. Florence was skilled in all the needle arts and created beautiful Christmas ornaments, many especially for the Regional Hospice House Christmas tree decorations.
Florence had a generous heart and a quick wit. She will be missed by her many friends who loved her.
A graveside service will be conducted in The Episcopal Church of the Advent cemetery, by The Rev. J. Edward Morris.
In lieu of flowers, Florence's friends suggest memorials be made to Flower Guild, Episcopal Church of the Advent, 141 Advent Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 3, 2020