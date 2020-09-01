SPARTANBURG, SC- Florence Delores Pierce Wood, 85, of Spartanburg, SC died Sunday, August 30, 2020 at her home. Born May 8, 1935 in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Benjamin Herman and Rebecca (Betty) Mae Bray Pierce and widow of Carroll F. Wood.
Mrs. Wood was a former member of Greenstreet Baptist Church where she sang in the choir and then became a member of Zion Hill Baptist Church. She was faithful to her Lord and Savior, a dedicated wife, mother and friend. Mrs. Wood was a loving spirit, always with a smile. She was a member of the "TOPS Club" for 50 years.
Survivors include her daughter, Donna W. Woody (Arthur) of Moore, SC; granddaughter, Chrystal Neeley of Spartanburg, SC; great-grandson, Cody Rozier of Moore, SC; sister, Lillian White of Florida and brother, Jim Pierce of Spartanburg.
Graveside services will be held 2:00 PM Thursday, September 3, 2020 in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by Pastor Keith Davis. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Cancer Association of Spartanburg and Cherokee Counties, PO Box 1582, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel