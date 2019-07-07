Home

POWERED BY

Services
The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC 29650
(864) 877-3351
Visitation
Sunday, Jul. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 6:00 PM
The Wood Mortuary
300 West Poinsett Street
Greer, SC
View Map
Graveside service
Monday, Jul. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Wood Memorial Park
863 Gap Creek Road
Duncan, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flossie Gentile
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flossie Gentile


1933 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flossie Gentile Obituary
GREER- Flossie Mae Pace Atkins Gentile, 85, passed away on July 5, 2019.
A native of Polk County, NC, daughter of the late Claude and Inez Summey Pace, she was a retired seamstress.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Baxter (Jim) of Aiken and Paulette Bailey (Scott) of Greer; one brother, Charles Pace (Ruth) of Hendersonville, NC; three sisters, Lola Mae Gossett of Wellford, Esther Wilson of Mountain Home, NC and Diane Byrd of Lake Helen, FL; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mrs. Gentile was predeceased by six brothers and one sister.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow.
Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
The Wood Mortuary, Inc., Greer, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The Wood Mortuary, Inc.
Download Now