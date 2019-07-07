|
GREER- Flossie Mae Pace Atkins Gentile, 85, passed away on July 5, 2019.
A native of Polk County, NC, daughter of the late Claude and Inez Summey Pace, she was a retired seamstress.
Surviving are two daughters, Sandra Baxter (Jim) of Aiken and Paulette Bailey (Scott) of Greer; one brother, Charles Pace (Ruth) of Hendersonville, NC; three sisters, Lola Mae Gossett of Wellford, Esther Wilson of Mountain Home, NC and Diane Byrd of Lake Helen, FL; two grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
Mrs. Gentile was predeceased by six brothers and one sister.
Graveside services will be held 11:00 a.m. Monday, July 8, 2019 at Wood Memorial Park conducted by Rev. Mitch Crow.
Visitation will be held 4:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, July 7, 2019 at The Wood Mortuary.
The family is at the home.
