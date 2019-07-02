Home

Forest Hill Funeral Home
6995 Highway 101
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-9898
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
2:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Memorial service
Friday, Jul. 5, 2019
3:00 PM
Stribling Memorial Chapel
Floyd ""Jimmy"" Hughes Jr.


1947 - 2019
Floyd ""Jimmy"" Hughes Jr. Obituary
WOODRUFF- Floyd James "Jimmy" Hughes Jr., age 71, of Woodruff passed away on Friday, June 28, 2019 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
Born on June 29, 1947 to the parents of the late Floyd James Hughes Sr. and Marion Davenport Hughes.
He was a former Press Operator with WR Grace, Cryovac Division, a member of the American Legion-Woodruff Post and a US Army Veteran.
He is survived by a daughter and son in law, Stacey and James Cash and a grandson, Maxwell James Cash all of Spartanburg; nephew, Scott Crouch and niece, Sheri Ayers.
In addition to his parents he is preceded in death by a sister, Saundra Morrow.
The family will receive friends on Friday, July 05, 2019 at Forest Hills Funeral Home from 2:00 until 3:00 PM prior to the Memorial Service at 3:00 PM in the Stribling Memorial Chapel officiated by Rev. Joel Burke.
In lieu of flowers, memorial may be made to The Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 6876 Jeff Davis Road, Spartanburg, S.C. 29303.
The family is at their respective homes.
wwwforesthillsfuneralhome.net
Forest Hills Funeral Home - Woodruff, SC
Stribling Memorial Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on July 2, 2019
