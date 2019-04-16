|
|
PACOLET, SC- Floyd James Moore, 94, of Pacolet, SC, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at NHC HealthCare Greenville, SC. Born February 11, 1925, in Cocke County, TN, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Moore and Louella Ellison Moore and husband of the late Alice Crocker Moore.
A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II on the U.S.S. Alabama, Mr. Moore served two terms on the Town Council of Central Pacolet. He retired from Firestone Steel Products and Spartanburg Steel and was a member of Pacolet Mills Church of God.
Surviving are his children, Nancy Dellinger (Jack) of Greer, SC, Joan Floyd (Marvin) of Spartanburg, SC, and Sharon Burkhead (Johnny) of Lyman, SC; four grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, by The Rev. Michael Hutchins and The Rev. Bob McCuen. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to Pacolet Mills Church of God, PO Box 78, Pacolet Mills, SC 29373.
The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Jack Dellinger, 712 Dills Farm Way, Greer, SC 29651.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019