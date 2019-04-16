Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
(864) 474-3024
Funeral service
Wednesday, Apr. 17, 2019
11:00 AM
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
141 Memorial Dr
Pacolet, SC 29372
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Floyd Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Floyd James Moore


1925 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Floyd James Moore Obituary
PACOLET, SC- Floyd James Moore, 94, of Pacolet, SC, died Sunday, April 14, 2019, at NHC HealthCare Greenville, SC. Born February 11, 1925, in Cocke County, TN, he was the son of the late Robert Lee Moore and Louella Ellison Moore and husband of the late Alice Crocker Moore.
A U. S. Navy veteran of World War II on the U.S.S. Alabama, Mr. Moore served two terms on the Town Council of Central Pacolet. He retired from Firestone Steel Products and Spartanburg Steel and was a member of Pacolet Mills Church of God.
Surviving are his children, Nancy Dellinger (Jack) of Greer, SC, Joan Floyd (Marvin) of Spartanburg, SC, and Sharon Burkhead (Johnny) of Lyman, SC; four grandchildren; 5 great-grandchildren; 4 step-grandchildren; and 10 step-great-grandchildren. In addition to his parents and wife, he was predeceased by four sisters and three brothers.
Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00 AM Wednesday, April 17, 2019, at Floyd's Pacolet Chapel, 141 Memorial Dr., Pacolet, SC 29372, by The Rev. Michael Hutchins and The Rev. Bob McCuen. Burial will be in Pacolet Memorial Gardens. Visitation will follow the service.
Memorials may be made to Pacolet Mills Church of God, PO Box 78, Pacolet Mills, SC 29373.
The family is at the home of his daughter and son-in-law, Nancy and Jack Dellinger, 712 Dills Farm Way, Greer, SC 29651.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 16, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Pacolet Chapel
Download Now