Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Sunday, Mar. 10, 2019
2:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Floyd Leneston "Len" Lane Jr. Obituary
COWPENS, SC- Floyd Leneston "Len" Lane Jr., 62, of Cowpens, SC, died Thursday, March 7, 2019, at his home. Born January 20, 1957, in Florence, SC, he was the son of the late Floyd L. Lane Sr. and Lois Eloise James Lane.
Mr. Lane was the owner-operator of Integrated Plastics, Inc. He was a member of Calvary Baptist Church and enjoyed horseback riding, boating, and the mountains.
Survivors include his daughters, Sommer Kitchin (Kevin) of Spartanburg, SC and Autumn Steadings (Josh) of Boiling Springs, SC; grandchildren, Neylan and Nolan Kitchin of Spartanburg, SC, Ainsley and Camryn Steadings of Boiling Springs, SC; sister, Marie Hodges of Inman, SC; and his beloved cat, "Oreo".
Visitation will be 1:00-2:00 PM Sunday, March 10, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 2:30 PM, conducted by The Rev. Henry Coley. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to the Gibbs Cancer Center, c/o SRHS Foundation, 101 East Wood Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
The family is at the home of Autumn and Josh Steadings.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Mar. 8, 2019
