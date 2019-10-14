|
INMAN, SC- Floyd Reggie Lindler, age 74, of 2990 Bishop Road, Inman, SC, went home in the arms of his Lord on Saturday, October 12, 2019.
He was born in Whitmire, SC and was the son of the late Mack and Faustine Elsmore Lindler. He worked in Industrial Maintenance for many years and retired from Dollar General. He was a 49 year member of the Whitmire Masonic Lodge and a member of the Hejaz Shrine Temple and the Hillbilly Clan.
Mr. Lindler is survived by his wife, Joyce Smith Lindler of the home; his two sons, Daniel Lindler of Laurens and Richard Blake Lindler of Whitmire; his two daughters, Angela Paige Lindler of Whitmire and Tracy Baumgardner of Gainesville, FL; his brother, Jerry Lindler of Arizona; his two sisters, Judy Hipp of Winston-Salem, NC and Jean Lindler of Whitmire; seven grandchildren and eight great grandchildren.
In addition to his parents he is predeceased by his sister, Maxine Wallen.
Funeral Services will be held Monday, October 14, 2019 at 4 PM at the Gray Funeral Home of Whitmire with burial to take place at Union Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 2:30 to 4 PM at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Agape Hospice, 516 E Main St, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
