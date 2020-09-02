1/1
Fouad Said Marzouca
1943 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Fouad Said Marzouca, 77, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center. Born February 8, 1943 in Bethlehem, Palestine, he was the son of the late Saeed Yanni and Afifa Nicola El-Ali Marzouca.
Fouad was a member of St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church. He attended The University of Cairo, a former member of Kuwaiti National Broadcast Company, a self-employed businessman, and a professional violinist. He was a wonderful husband, father, and grandfather.
Survivors include his loving wife of 52 years, Yanett Marzouca; his daughters, Michelle Marzouca Sundquist (Evan James) of Spartanburg, SC, Christine Marzouca Whitlock (Jamie) of Spartanburg, SC, Natalie Marzouca of Spartanburg, SC; his son, Dwain Leaver of London, England; grandchildren, John Fouad (Jack) Sundquist, Evan Sundquist II, Ceana Sundquist, Madison Whitlock, Andrew Whitlock, Carter Amir Whitlock; sisters, Victoria M. Zablah of Bethlehem, Palestine and Rosa M. Hazboun of Bethlehem, Palestine. Along with his parents, he was also predeceased by a daughter, Charmaine Marzouca; brothers, Joseph Saeed Marzouca, Elias Saeed Marzouka, George Saeed Marzouca; sisters, Mary Kawas and Adele Alhazeen.
Visitation will be 6:00 – 8:00 PM Friday, September 4, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A funeral service for the family will be conducted at St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church on Saturday, September 5, 2020. A public interment service will be conducted at approximately 12:30 PM following the funeral service in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Due to COVID-19, social distancing and personal protective equipment guidelines will be observed.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church, 697 Asheville Highway, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or to St. Paul the Apostle Catholic Church, 290 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
4
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
SEP
5
Funeral service
St. Nicholas Greek Orthodox Church
SEP
5
Interment
12:30 PM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
Funeral services provided by
The J.F. Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
