Fran Blackwell
1961 - 2020
INMAN- Francis Shockley Blackwell, 59, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born March 29, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Jimmy Alan Shockley, Sr. and Jeanette Helms Echols.
She retired from BMW.
Survivors include her daughter, Nicole Blackwell (Renee) of Duncan; two brothers, Jeffrey Shockley of Inman and Gene Shockley (Patsy) of Elberton, Ga.; a sister, Melissa Preston (David) of Duncan; a granddaughter, Ella Blackwell and a beloved friend, Terry Parris. She was predeased by a brother, Jimmy Alan Shockley, Jr.
Graveside services will be 1:30 PM Tuesday at Fort Prince Memorial Garden. The family will recieve friends from 12 to 1 pm prior to the service at Stribling Funeral Home.
Stribling Funeral home
Duncan, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
8
Visitation
12:00 - 01:00 PM
Stribling Funeral Home
DEC
8
Graveside service
01:30 PM
Fort Prince Memorial Garden
Funeral services provided by
Stribling Funeral Home
118 W. Main St.
Duncan, SC 29334
(864)439-5645
