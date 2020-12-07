INMAN- Francis Shockley Blackwell, 59, passed away Saturday, December 5, 2020. Born March 29, 1961, she was the daughter of the late Jimmy Alan Shockley, Sr. and Jeanette Helms Echols.

She retired from BMW.

Survivors include her daughter, Nicole Blackwell (Renee) of Duncan; two brothers, Jeffrey Shockley of Inman and Gene Shockley (Patsy) of Elberton, Ga.; a sister, Melissa Preston (David) of Duncan; a granddaughter, Ella Blackwell and a beloved friend, Terry Parris. She was predeased by a brother, Jimmy Alan Shockley, Jr.

Graveside services will be 1:30 PM Tuesday at Fort Prince Memorial Garden. The family will recieve friends from 12 to 1 pm prior to the service at Stribling Funeral Home.

Stribling Funeral home

Duncan, SC





