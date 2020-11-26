1/
Frances Bellew Coggins
Mrs. Frances Bellew Coggins, age 83 of Boiling Springs, went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 25, 2020 at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home.
She was born on April 2, 1937 in Spartanburg County to the late Jimmie Holland and Floree Ridings Bellew. She was a department manager for most of her life and had attended Northbrook Baptist Church. She was preceded in death by her brother, Jimmy Bellew, Jr.
Those left to cherish her memory include: her husband, James Stephen Coggins; two sons, Kenneth J. Coggins (Janice) and Timothy A. Coggins (Kellie); two daughters, Sandra C. "Sandy" Johnson (Mike) and Susan C. Abbott (Paul); one sister, Ruth Hostetler; nine grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
A private memorial service for the family will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs is serving the Coggins family.
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 26, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
