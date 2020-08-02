1/1
Frances Bradley Collins
CAMPOBELLO- Frances Bradley Collins, 79, of Campobello passed away on July 31, 2020.
She was the daughter of the late Clarence L. and Alta Clayton Bradley and wife of the late Wallace Nathaniel Collins.
She was a member of Fairview Baptist Church and was retired from NCNB/Home Trust Bank.
She is survived by two daughters Sharon C. Kimbrell (Chip) and Lisa Heatherly (Tony); a brother Allen Ray Bradley and two grandchildren Haylee and Colton Heatherly.
She was predeceased by three brothers J.T. Bradley, Leland Bradley and Buford Bradley.
Funeral services will be held at 11:00am Monday, August 3, 2020 at Petty Funeral Chapel conducted by Rev. Lynn Stewart and Rev. Norman Band. Burial will be in Fairview Baptist Church Cemetery.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral Home & Crematory
Landrum, SC


Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
3
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Petty Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
