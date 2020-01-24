Home

POWERED BY

Services
Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
519 WORKMAN AVE
Woodruff, SC 29388
(864) 476-3411
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
11:00 AM
Trinity AME Zion Church
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 25, 2020
12:00 PM
Trinity AME Zion Church
Woodruff, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Cade
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (Browning) Cade

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances (Browning) Cade Obituary
BOWIE, MARYLAND-- Frances Browning Cade, 99, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Larkin Chase Center in Bowie, Maryland.
A native of Woodruff, SC. and daughter of the late Nellie Rice and wife of the late Andrew Cade.
Survivors include one daughter, Alsie M. Jones, of San Diego, California. One son, Emanuel Browning (Lenora) of New Jersey. Two brothers, Samuel Rice of Washington, DC. and Eulis Rice (Janie Bell) of Woodruff, SC. Two sisters, Connie Lane (Belton) of Reidville, SC and Lisa Rice of Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 PM at Trinity AME Zion Church, Woodruff, SC with visitation prior to the funeral service, at 11 AM. Burial will be held at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Spartanburg, SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Gist Mortuary - WOODRUFF
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -