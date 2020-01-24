|
BOWIE, MARYLAND-- Frances Browning Cade, 99, died Sunday, January 19, 2020 at Larkin Chase Center in Bowie, Maryland.
A native of Woodruff, SC. and daughter of the late Nellie Rice and wife of the late Andrew Cade.
Survivors include one daughter, Alsie M. Jones, of San Diego, California. One son, Emanuel Browning (Lenora) of New Jersey. Two brothers, Samuel Rice of Washington, DC. and Eulis Rice (Janie Bell) of Woodruff, SC. Two sisters, Connie Lane (Belton) of Reidville, SC and Lisa Rice of Spartanburg, SC.
Funeral service will be held on Saturday, January 25, 2020 at 12 PM at Trinity AME Zion Church, Woodruff, SC with visitation prior to the funeral service, at 11 AM. Burial will be held at Lincoln Memorial Gardens, Spartanburg, SC.
W. J. Gist Mortuary
Woodruff, SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 24, 2020