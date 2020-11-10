1/1
Frances (Powell) Casey
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frances Powell Casey passed away at 89 years of age on October 21, 2020 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee with her family members by her side.
Frances was born on February 4, 1931 in Pickens County, South Carolina - the second youngest of the six children of Wade McFall Powell and Essie Holtzclaw Powell. She grew up in Greer, South Carolina and was a graduate of Greer High School in 1949.
She is survived by Ken, her husband; daughters: Katherine Casey of Tulsa, OK and Shannon Casey-Loren (Harold) of Nashville, TN; her sons: Keith (Cheryl) of Knoxville, TN and Brian (Bebe), and granddaughter Erin of San Antonio, TX; sister: Azara Wilson of Asheville, NC,; and nieces: Susan Molloy, Laura Wilson, Shirley Blackwell, Sandra Bailey, Jane DeBruin, and Lyn Owens.
Full obituary at www.https://www.crawfordservices.com/obituary/frances-casey

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 10, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved