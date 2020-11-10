Frances Powell Casey passed away at 89 years of age on October 21, 2020 at her home in Nashville, Tennessee with her family members by her side.
Frances was born on February 4, 1931 in Pickens County, South Carolina - the second youngest of the six children of Wade McFall Powell and Essie Holtzclaw Powell. She grew up in Greer, South Carolina and was a graduate of Greer High School in 1949.
She is survived by Ken, her husband; daughters: Katherine Casey of Tulsa, OK and Shannon Casey-Loren (Harold) of Nashville, TN; her sons: Keith (Cheryl) of Knoxville, TN and Brian (Bebe), and granddaughter Erin of San Antonio, TX; sister: Azara Wilson of Asheville, NC,; and nieces: Susan Molloy, Laura Wilson, Shirley Blackwell, Sandra Bailey, Jane DeBruin, and Lyn Owens.
Full obituary at www.https://www.crawfordservices.com/obituary/frances-casey