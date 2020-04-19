|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frances Crook, 93, passed away Friday, April 17, 2020. Born April 5, 1927 in St. George, SC, she was the daughter of the late David and Zadie Wimberly.
She was a member of Morningside Baptist church and was a retired youth counsellor at S.C. School for the Deaf and Blind. She also worked as a private caregiver.
Mrs. Crook is survived by a son Paul Crook and wife Morgan; a daughter in law Diane Crook; two granddaughters, Angel Pruitt and husband Leroy, and Jennifer Bauer and husband Jason; four great grandchildren; three sisters, Wilhelmena Westbury, Grace Price and Sarah Crook. She was predeceased by a son Joseph Crook, Jr.; a brother John David Wimberly; and a sister Zadie Hilton; and a daughter in law Patricia Garrett.
Private cryptside service will be Monday 11:00 am at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, officiated by Rev. Steven Owensby.
Online condolences for the family may be left at www.bobofuneralchapel.com.
Petty-Bobo Co.
Bobo Funeral Chapel and Cremation Service
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 19, 2020