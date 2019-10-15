|
|
SPARTANBURG- Frances Browning Dillard, age 74, of 182 Ben Hurt Road died, Thursday, October 10, 2019 at the Heartland Healthcare East.
Funeral services will held 1pm Wednesday, October 16, 2019 at Beasley Funeral Home Inc., Greenville Chapel with Reverend Charles R. Browning Sr., officiating.
Interment Resthaven Memorial Garden.
The family is at 182 Ben Hurt Road Lyman, South Carolina the home of her brother Reverend Charles R. Browning, Sr.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Oct. 15, 2019