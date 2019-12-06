|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frances Elizabeth Calvert, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her home. Born September 24, 1936, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Sarah Mabry Seay and wife of 62 years to the late Bill Calvert.
Mrs. Calvert was a member of United Baptist Church (formerly Hayne Baptist Church) and the Martha Brady Sunday School Class. She was a graduate of Chapman High School and retired as a nursing assistant with Mary Black Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her son, Danny Ray Calvert of the home; grandson, Dallas Ray Calvert of the home; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Carter, and Alden; and sister, Sara Cleveland of Greer, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Charlie, Clarence, and Luther; and sisters, Mary and Irene.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385, by The Rev. Robert Emory. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Baptist Church, 7319 Valley Falls Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Drive Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2019