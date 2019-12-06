Home

POWERED BY

Services
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Fort Prince Memorial Gardens
125 Fort Prince Rd
Wellford, SC
View Map
Visitation
Following Services
Fort Prince Memorial Gardens
125 Fort Prince Rd
Wellford, SC
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Calvert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances E. Calvert


1936 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances E. Calvert Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frances Elizabeth Calvert, 83, of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, December 4, 2019, at her home. Born September 24, 1936, in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Charlie and Sarah Mabry Seay and wife of 62 years to the late Bill Calvert.
Mrs. Calvert was a member of United Baptist Church (formerly Hayne Baptist Church) and the Martha Brady Sunday School Class. She was a graduate of Chapman High School and retired as a nursing assistant with Mary Black Memorial Hospital.
Survivors include her son, Danny Ray Calvert of the home; grandson, Dallas Ray Calvert of the home; three great-grandchildren, Jackson, Carter, and Alden; and sister, Sara Cleveland of Greer, SC. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by brothers, Charlie, Clarence, and Luther; and sisters, Mary and Irene.
A graveside service will be conducted at 1:00 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019, in Fort Prince Memorial Gardens, 125 Fort Prince Rd., Wellford, SC 29385, by The Rev. Robert Emory. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to United Baptist Church, 7319 Valley Falls Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or Amedisys Hospice, 250 Commonwealth Drive Suite 105, Greenville, SC 29615.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 6, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of The J. F. Floyd Mortuary, Crematory & Cemeteries
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -