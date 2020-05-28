Home

Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
(864)457-3572
Memorial service
Saturday, May 30, 2020
2:00 PM
Petty Funeral Home
124 North Trade Street
Landrum, SC 29356
Frances E. Metcalf Obituary
INMAN- Frances E. Metcalf, 75 of Inman died May 23, 2020 at her home. She was the daughter of the late Ambrose and Myrtle Pittman Radford and wife of the late Aaron Lee Metcalf.
She owned and ran Jody's Drive-In, Inman, SC.
She was survived by a daughter, Debra Porter of Inman, a brother, Lee Radford (Susan); two sisters, Marilyn Pearson, Ann Harklerode (Riley) and a granddaughter, Julieanna Lance.
In addition to her parents and husband she was predeceased by a daughter, Julia Lance; two sisters, Ambelene Pearson, Loren Penley and a brother, Russell Radford.
A Memorial Service will be held 2:00PM Saturday, May 30, 2020 in Petty Funeral Chapel conducted by Riley Harkleroad while abiding by social distancing guidelines. Visitation will be held after the service at her home.
Condolences may be left at www.pettyfuneralhome.com.
Petty Funeral and Crematory, Landrum SC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 28, 2020
