Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
11:00 AM - 11:45 AM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
12:00 PM
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Schram
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances Earlean (Lonzway) Schram


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances Earlean (Lonzway) Schram Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frances Earlean Lonzway Schram, 80, of Spartanburg, SC, died Monday, January 6, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 3, 1939, in Norfolk, VA, she was the daughter of the late John Earl Lonzway and Roshay Virginia Lewis Lonzway and widow of Daniel Joseph Schram, Jr. She was a member of Ben Avon Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Kathy Hopkins (Bruce) of Spartanburg, SC and Daniel Guy Schram (Pamela) of Chappells, SC; grandchildren, Katie, Amanda (Alex), Austin (Angela), Adam, Aaron, Joey, and Danny; great-grandchild, Elijah; and brother, Walt Saltis (Mary) of Oregon.
Visitation will be 11:00-11:45 AM Saturday, January 11, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with funeral services following at 12:00 noon, conducted by The Rev. Shep Bevis and The Rev. Scott Reynolds. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to the Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -