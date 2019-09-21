|
|
WELLFORD, SC- Frances Geneva Camp, 93, of 360 Carriage Gate Drive, Welford, SC, passed away Friday, September 20, 2019 at the Regional Hospice Home in Spartanburg.
Frances was born in Mayo, SC on May 22, 1926, a daughter of the late Essie (Heatherington) Pollard and Otis Pollard. She was the widow of Aubrey Neal Camp, a homemaker and was a Freewill Baptist.
Frances is survived by two daughters, Cheryl Jones and husband Dan, of Wellford, SC; Kathy Johnson and husband Howard, of Union, SC; a son, Chesley Rowland and wife Carolyn, of Sunrise, FL., 13 grandchildren, 30 great-grandchildren and four great, great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by a daughter, Rita Griffin.
Visitation will be held from 4:00 PM to 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 22nd at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, SC.
Funeral Services will follow at 5:00 PM on Sunday, September 22nd at Seawright Funeral Chapel with Rev. Sean Fortner officiating.
Burial will be Monday, September 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens in Spartanburg.
