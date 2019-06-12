|
|
Frances Louise (Lawson) Dickinson (92) passed peacefully into Heaven on May 30, 2019 with loved ones at her side. She was born March 18, 1927 in Asheville, NC to Albert Dewey Lawson and Iva Mae (Griffin) Lawson.
After graduating from Spartanburg Junior College, Frances met her future husband E C. Dickinson in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in 1948 and married 29 days later. They lived in SC & PA and then raised their children in Lakeland, Florida. In 1972 they moved to Southern California with their two younger children. In California Frances was the office manager for their trucking company. When they retired she and E.C. returned to South Carolina making their residence in Cowpens where she attended Mt. Olive Baptist Church, volunteered for Mobile Meals and was a member of NAMI.
At the age of fifty while living in California, Frances learned how to fly a single engine airplane. During her flying years she flew many solo flights in southern California and in the Aiken, SC area where they had a 2nd residence. It was there they farmed, fished, rode horses and raised beef cattle.
In the Spring of 2014, Frances returned to California to live with her daughter in Yorba Linda. During the last year of her life, she lived at the Silverado Memory Care Home in Azusa, CA. where she was visited almost daily by family...and was cared for by an incredible staff. Although Frances lived in many places in her lifetime she always considered South Carolina home.
Frances was preceded in death by her parents; her husband; brothers, William (Bill), Albert (Gene) and James (Eddie) Lawson; sisters, Rebecca Lawson and Mildred (Lawson) Williams. She is survived by two sisters, Martha Morrow of Boiling Springs, SC and Joyce Alexander of Sylva, NC.
She is also survived by her five children, Thomas Dickinson, Greer, SC, Connie (Dickinson) Chin, Yorba Linda, CA, David Dickinson, Anaheim Hills, CA, Susan (Dickinson) Schimel, Palm Coast, FL, Nancy (Dickinson) Lucas, Glendora, CA; her grandchildren, Gregory, Jennifer, Michael, Matthew C, Ashleigh, Stephanie, Tiffany, and Matthew H; and ten great grandchildren.
