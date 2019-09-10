|
|
CHESNEE, SC- Frances Louise Pruitt Murph, 87, of Chesnee went home to be with her Lord Sunday, September 8, 2019.
She was born on March 7, 1932, in Spartanburg to the late William Mitchell and Hattie Coleman Pruitt. She was first married to the late William Johnson Mason and later to the late Thomas Henry Murph. She was a peach and cotton farmer, a member of Full Salvation Church of the Living God and known as "Granny" to everyone who knew her.
Those left to cherish her memory include one daughter, Barbara (Billy Joe) Steadman of Chesnee; one sister, Bobbie Jean Arledge; four grandchildren, Sandy (Kevin) McAbee, Scott (Tammy) Pruitt, Christy Miller and Billy M. (Tina) Steadman; fourteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husbands, she was preceded in death by one grandson, William Franklin Pruitt, Jr., five brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends at the home of her daughter, Barbara Steadman, Tuesday, September 10, 2019 after 3:00 PM. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 PM Wednesday, September 11, 2019, at Full Salvation Church of the Living God in Clifton, SC, with the Rev. Ricky Pridmore, Jr. officiating with the Rev. Clint Oglesby and the Rev. Eddie Brown. Interment will take place in Springhill Memorial Gardens in Chesnee.
The family is at the home of her daughter, Barbara Steadman.
