SPARTANBURG, SC- Frances Lingerfelt Moss, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, March 14, 2020 at Spartanburg Medical Center. Born August 17, 1934 in Lincoln County, NC, she was the daughter of the late Lonnie and Stella Proctor Lingerfelt and the widow of Johnny Eugene Moss.
Frances was a member of Skylyn Drive Presbyterian Church and a member of the Juanita Rainey Circle. She was retired from Raycord Shirt Factory. Frances loved the Lord and was devoted to her family, and loved yardwork, most especially her flowers.
Survivors include her daughters, Sandra Williams (Clyde) of Spartanburg, SC and Renée Sigmon of the home; sister, Patricia Black (Reeves) of Crouse, NC; grandchildren, Mark Mountain (Stephanie) of Dallas, NC, Teena Ramsey (Travis) of Spartanburg, SC, Carl Smith, III (Jennifer) of McConnells, SC, Jason Jolley (Jeni) of Boiling Springs, SC and John Jolley (Ashley) of Chesnee, SC; 11 great grandchildren, and eight great-great grandchildren. She was also predeceased by her children, Donna Johnson, Rita Smith, and Curtis Sigmon; stepson, Bobby Edwards, and brother, Lonnie Lingerfelt, Jr.
Visitation will be at 6:00 – 7:30 PM Monday, March 16, 2020 at Floyd's North Church Street Chapel, 235 N. Church Street Chapel, Spartanburg, SC 29306. Funeral service will be 11:00 AM Tuesday, March 17, 2020 at Skylyn Drive Presbyterian Church, 1801 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Peter A. Waid. Burial will be at 2:00 PM in Cherryville City Cemetery, 300 E. Church Street, Cherryville, NC 28021.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Skylyn Drive Presbyterian Church, 1801 Skylyn Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
