Frances Neomi Fowler Manus
PACOLET, SC- Mrs. Frances Neomi Fowler Manus, age 87 of 186 Hart St., Pacolet, widow of Charles R. Manus, Sr. went home to be with the Lord Saturday, August 8, 2020.
Mrs. Manus was born in Pacolet, July 29, 1933, a daughter of the late Charlie Leon Fowler and Louise Freeman Fowler. She was first married to the late John L. Goforth. Mrs. Manus was a graduate of Bob Pearson's School of Cosmetology and retired as a self-employed beautician. Mrs. Manus was a member of Glens Bay Baptist Church in Surfside and was a former member of Pacolet Mills Baptist Church. She was a former member of the Easter Star. Mrs. Manus was predeceased by a sister, Imogene Hewitt; two brothers, Tommy and Ken Fowler; and a special aunt reared in the home, Margaret Sichak. She was the last surviving member of her immediate family.
Surviving are two daughters, Cathy Grasso and Dawn Goforth both of Pacolet; a grandson, Brock Grasso of Pawleys Island; a step-son, Charles "Bobby" Manus of Spartanburg; a step-daughter, Heather Manus of Gaffney; three step grandchildren, Nolan Manus, Tyran O'Fair, and Cole O'Fair; a step-great-grandchild, Kellen Manus; three sisters-in-law, Sybil Fowler of Pacolet, Kathy Fowler of Union, and Fannie Bright of Union; and a number of nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held 11:30 AM, Monday, August 10, 2020 at Pacolet Memorial Gardens conducted by the Rev. Norman Band and her nephew Robbie Littlejohn. Mrs. Manus will remain at the S.R. Holcombe Funeral Home, 310 W. South St., Union, SC 29379, where those who wish may pay their respects.
Visitation will be held immediately following the services at the cemetery.
The family would like to extend a special thank you to the Nurses and Staff of Spartanburg Regional Hospice for their care, love, and compassion given to Mrs. Manus during her illness.
Memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice, 1530 Drayton Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
The family will be at the home, 186 Hart St., Pacolet, SC 29372.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 9, 2020.
