DUNCAN, SC- Frances Hamby Pearson, 98, passed away on Wednesday, October 28, 2020. Born on August 12, 1922 she was the daughter of the late Paul Jefferson and Clara Green Hamby and the widow of William "Bill" Nathaniel Pearson. The town of Duncan was blessed to have such a devoted citizen that touched the lives of so many but especially those who could not care for themselves. Her love for Christ and the Town of Duncan was expressed through her commitment to Duncan First Baptist Church and the community. She was a faithful Church member that led many years of Sunday school classes. She believed strongly in visiting and caring for those who could not attend or take care of themselves. In addition, she headed the Bereavement Council for many years. Mrs. Pearson served on Duncan City Council for over twenty-four years and was Mayor Pro tem for 12 years. Although she was older than many of those that she served, she was dedicated to helping those in need. In 1996, she started the Christmas Dinner for the Senior Citizens and made sure that dinners were delivered to those who were sheltered in place. This is a tradition that still carries on today. In addition, she made sure the Town of Duncan had a festive feel and was decorated with lights at Christmas and lined with flags for the Fourth of July. She served on the Steering Committee for the Post Office. Her love for her town and its citizens was unwavering.
She was an extremely talented seamstress and owned a drapery business with her sister Inez. She made beautiful handmade quilts that will be cherished for generations to come. She was a well-loved cook and will be most remembered for her sweet potato pie.
Survivors include her only daughter, Gail Pearson Powell (Dr. William S Powell) of Spartanburg; a sister, Inez Bennett of Duncan; three grandchildren, Bryan Powell (Audra), Eric Powell (Annie) and Amanda Powell; and ten great-grandchildren, Hayleigh, Madison, Mackenzie, Clay, Nathan, Luke and Samuel Powell and Abigail, Emma and Aila Kate Peuser. She was predeceased by three brothers, Fred Olin, Paul, Jr., John Hamby, and sister, Clara Satterfield.
Funeral Services will be held at 11AM on Saturday, October 31, 2020 at Duncan First Baptist Church with Rev. Sam Coates, Rev. Randy Kennedy and Barry Frost officiating. The family will receive friends from 10AM until 11AM prior to the service. Interment will be held at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens.
Memorials may be made to Duncan Fire Department, 230 School Street Duncan SC 29334.
