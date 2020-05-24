|
INMAN, SC- Frances Lawson Roper, 86, formerly of Moore, SC, died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Greenville Memorial Hospital. Born February 10, 1934, she was the daughter of the late James Victor and Mary Farmer Lawson.
Frances was a member of Liberty United Methodist Church.
Survivors include a daughter, Renee Roper Hammett (Dean) of Moore, SC; granddaughters, Allyson Davis (Brett) of Moore, SC and Ashley Wyatt (Jeremy) of Roebuck, SC; great grandchildren, Jackson, Conner, Jett, Jace and Brie; sisters, Carolyn Newman of Murrells Inlet, SC and Linda Payne of Orangeburg, SC. She was predeceased by her husband of 56 years, George Edward Roper, her son, Mark Edward Roper, sisters, Kathleen White, Gladys Quinn, Thelma Sceals and Lottie From, and brother, James Dupre Lawson.
Funeral service will be 1:00 PM Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307, conducted by The Rev. Andrew Wolfe. Entombment will follow at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens Heritage Chapel Mausoleum. Visitation will follow the committal service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Liberty United Methodist Church, 2095 Chesnee Hwy., Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Rosecrest Retirement Community Patient Activity Fund, 200 Fortress Drive, Inman, SC 29349.
An onine guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 24, 2020