Frances Taylor "Pat" Royle
1945 - 2020
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frances "Pat" Taylor Royle, 75, of Spartanburg, SC, died Thursday, August 13, 2020, at her home. Born January 28, 1945, in Glassy Mountain, Greenville County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Frank Hunsinger and Olsie Burrell Hunsinger and widow of Robert Joseph Royle.
Mrs. Royle was an early and active member of St. Christopher's Episcopal Church, founded in 1960 where she and her husband Bob Royle remained active members until their recent illnesses. She was retired from First National Bank of Spartanburg.
John 15:13 "Greater love hath no man than this, that a man lay down his life for his friends." This verse describes beautifully how Pat lived her life. She was not only a devoted daughter, sister, mother, grandmother and Gammie to her four great-grandchildren, the most fiercely loyal and loving friend, but she was completely dedicated to her faith in Christ.
Surviving are her grandchildren, Taylor Dixon Renquist (John) of Woodbridge, VA and Joseph Grey Praytor of Inman, SC; four great-grandchildren, Owen, Munro, Mills, and Sullivan Renquist; brother, Bill
Hunsinger (Robin) of Spartanburg, SC; daughter-in-law, Beth Pack of Boiling Springs, SC; a niece, Dana Homan; and a nephew, Josh Hunsinger. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by a daughter, Tonzia Bishop; and son, Tim Taylor.
A private graveside service will be conducted at a later date in Evergreen Memorial Gardens, Landrum, SC.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The Tim Taylor Memorial Scholarship Fund, c/o Pathways Pastoral Counseling, 400 Dupre Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel

Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 15, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
The J. F. Floyd Mortuary - North Church Street Chapel
