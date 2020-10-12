INMAN, SC- Frances Garrett Thomas, 84, of Inman, SC died Saturday, October 10, 2020 at home. Born February 17, 1936 in Spartanburg County, SC, she was the daughter of the late Theodore M. Garrett, Sr. and Ellie E. Ward Garrett and was the widow of W. Smith Thomas, Jr.
Frances worked for Cooley Springs Fingerville Elementary School cafeteria. She was a member of Walnut Hill Baptist Church of Campobello.
Survivors include her sons, Dwayne Phillip Thomas and Timothy Patrick Thomas (Leolynne), all of Inman, SC; nine grandchildren, Brittney Finley, Brandon Thomas, Crystal Thomas, Shayla Thomas, Jessica Phillips, Chana Thomas Keeling, Timothy "TJ" Thomas, Trenton Thomas, and Tyler Thomas; 13 great grandchildren; her brothers, Terry Garrett (Brenda Ann) of Pacolet, SC; Tommy Garrett (Nancy) of Prosperity, SC; Fred Garrett (Barbara) of Boiling Springs, SC; and her four-legged companion, "Lucky."
She was preceded in death by her siblings, T.M. Garrett, Jr., Kenneth Garrett, Donald Garrett, Mac Garrett, Martha Hall and Brenda Garrett.
Visitation will be 7:00 – 9:00 PM Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Floyd's Boiling Springs Chapel, 4161 Hwy. 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316. Funeral service will be 2:00 PM Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Scott Lewellen and Chaplain Norman Band. Burial will follow in Boiling Springs Memorial Gardens, 4081 Hwy. 9 North, Boiling Springs, SC 29316.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Kindred Hospice, 905 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
