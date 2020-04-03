|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frances Yvonne Willard Murphy, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 11, 1934, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Horace T. Willard and Frances Butler Willard and widow of Fitzhugh Lee Murphy Jr. She was a charter member of Covenant Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Karen F. Murphy of Spartanburg, SC and Michael R. Murphy of Arlington, TX; and granddaughter, Megan M. Murphy of Arlington, TX.
At this time, services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 200 Evangel Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301; Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or a .
