Home

POWERED BY

Services
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Murphy
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances W. Murphy


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frances W. Murphy Obituary
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frances Yvonne Willard Murphy, 85, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, March 31, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born July 11, 1934, in Spartanburg, she was the daughter of the late Horace T. Willard and Frances Butler Willard and widow of Fitzhugh Lee Murphy Jr. She was a charter member of Covenant Baptist Church.
Survivors include her children, Karen F. Murphy of Spartanburg, SC and Michael R. Murphy of Arlington, TX; and granddaughter, Megan M. Murphy of Arlington, TX.
At this time, services will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Memorials may be made to Covenant Baptist Church, 200 Evangel Road, Spartanburg, SC 29301; Spartanburg Humane Society, 150 Dexter Road, Spartanburg, SC 29303; or a .
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frances's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -