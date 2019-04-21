|
"The strife is o're, the battle done
The victory of life is won
The song of triumph has begun
Alleluia"
Frances Yates Burdell Satterfield died April 15, 2019 after a three year battle with cancer during which time she moved forward with extraordinary courage, bravery and fortitude making treatment decisions for herself as she wanted, with advice from her doctors, and maintaining a good quality of life throughout for herself and her family.
Francie was born November 9, 1966 in Atlanta, Georgia, the daughter of William S. Burdell Jr and Mary Green Burdell. In 1974 she moved with her family to St. Simons Island Georgia and attended Frederica Academy, graduating salutatorian of her class. Her summers were spent in the North Carolina mountains where she developed a love for the outdoors. Francie never met a sport she didn't want to play or a challenge she didn't accept. In 1988, Francie graduated from The College of William and Mary where she was a member of Chi Omega Sorority and Sweetheart of PiKA. After graduation, she lived and worked in Augusta which she considered her second home. On April 27, 2002, Francie married Grover Timothy Satterfield of Spartanburg, SC and became an active member of the community and advocate for "Sparkle City".
Faith, family and friends defined Francie. Her time was spent raising their two children and caring for her family. Francie was active with the First Tee, the Converse Heights Neighborhood Association, Church of the Advent and The National Society of The Colonial Dames in the State of South Carolina. After her diagnosis she earned a degree as a Certified Health Coach hoping eventually to help others live healthy lives.
Francie is survived by her husband, their children Timothy Burdell (Burd) Satterfield and Mary Yates Satterfield, her parents, brother William S. Burdell III (Mary Helen) and many aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends who love her.
The family wishes to thank the many friends, family and angels of Interim Healthcare Hospice who have shown their love for Francie. Memorials honoring Francie may be made to Church of the Advent Boy Scout Troop One, the Georgia Museum of Art or TOTAL Ministries.
A service for Francie will be held on Tuesday, April 23rd, 3:00PM at the Episcopal Church of the Advent, Spartanburg, SC with internment at a later date on St. Simons Island, GA.
