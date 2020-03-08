|
|
PAULINE– Francis M. "Cowboy" Smith, 84, husband of the late Sandra Willis Smith, died Friday, March 6, 2020.
Frank was born on November 28, 1935 to the late Horace B. Smith, Sr. and Mary Lou Simpson Smith. He was a retired employee of Spartanburg County.
Frank is survived by two daughters, Barbara Blanchard (Vente), and Linda Fowler.
He was blessed with three grandchildren, Jason "Squirmy" Blanchard (Lisa), Jeremy Fowler, Melissa Fowler; nine great grandchildren, Nicholas "BooBoo" Blanchard, Desiri "Blondie" Blanchard, Hannah, Kaylee, Haley, Aubrey, Bayley, Connor, Dawson; niece, Kaye Lawson; and great-nephew, Randall Smith.
In addition to his wife, he was predeceased by his son Francis M. "Frankie" Smith, Jr. and his first wife, Ruby P. Smith.
The family will receive friends from 12:00PM to 1:00PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30PM on Monday, March 9, 2020 at Greenlawn Memorial Gardens officiated by Rev. Damon Duncan.
