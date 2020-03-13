|
LANDRUM- Frank Briant, 74, of Landrum passed away on March 10, 2020. He was the son of the late Elmer and Euna Batson Briant and husband of Barbara Katrosh Briant.
He was retired from Mohawk.
Frank is survived by his wife, Barbara Briant; two grandchildren Nathan & Anna Grace Judge, and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was predeceased by a son, Charles Judge; two brothers, Steven & Gerald Briant; a sister Margaret Briant Rossi; and his aunts who helped raise him, Anna Mae and Mary Briant.
The family will receive friends from 3:00-4:00pm Sunday at Petty Funeral Home. A memorial service will follow at 4:00pm in the funeral home chapel.
Memorials may be made to St. Margaret's Episcopal Church, Charles Judge Stand Down, c/o Carol Mabry, 15 Forest Oaks Way, Spartanburg, SC 29307 or to SRMC Hospice, 120 Heywood Ave., Spartanburg, SC 29303.
