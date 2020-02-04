|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frank F. Crocker, 94, of Spartanburg, SC passed way Sunday, February 2, 2020. Born March 17, 1925, in Union, SC, he was the son of the late James M Crocker and Corrie Gregory Crocker.
Frank was a WW II veteran, having served aboard the U.S.S. Enoree, AO/TAO69, Fleet Tanker, Third and Fifth Fleets. The ""Enoree"" received six battle stars for World War II services. He served as Historian of the ship, along with two shipmates during the duration of many ship reunions. He was retired from Griffin Marine, Atlanta Ga. He spent the later part of his life doing what he loved most, fishing.
Frank is survived by his wife Mary of forty five years; two daughters Phyllis C. Rimel (Roy) of Pauline, SC and Tammy L. Wilson of Charlotte, NC; a son Frank F. (Phil) Crocker of Columbia, SC; seven grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. He was previously married to Helen Martin Young. He was predeceased by four brothers Alfred Crocker, Ralph Crocker, Ed Crocker and R.J. Crocker; one sister Louella Bikel.
The family will receive friends 10:00am – 11:00am, Thursday, February 6, 2020 at Bobo Funeral Chapel. Funeral service will follow at 11:00am, officiated by Rev. Gerald Thomas, Trey Williams and Retired Colonel Duane Haimbach.
In lieu of flowers memorials may be made to Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home, 686 Jeff Davis Drive, Spartanburg, SC 29303 or Mobile Meals, PO Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
