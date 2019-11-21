|
ASHEVILLE, NC- Frank "Frankie" Joseph Iannazzone, 65, of Asheville, NC and formerly of Spartanburg, SC, died Wednesday, October 23, 2019, at Memorial Mission Hospital following a heroic year-long battle with cancer. Born August 7, 1954, in Union City, NJ, he was the son of Elisabeth Gamert Ellis of Asheville, NC and the late Frank Anthony Iannazzone.
Frank loved music, cooking, building scale replica military models and creating magnificent landscapes of Lionel model trains. He was a gentle and kind man who spoke tenderly to all people and loved all animals especially his own dogs, Rocky, Bridgette, and Skipper. Frank earned a degree as a machinist and worked with Boeing in Warner Robins, GA the first half of his life and then returned to Spartanburg to enjoy a career in car sales with Vic Bailey Lincoln until he relocated to Asheville, NC.
In addition to his mother, survivors include his sister, Sally Iannazzone-King and husband Loyd of Asheville, NC and her two children, Anna Danielle Dulken of Carrboro, NC and Michael Macfarland Dulken of Asheville, NC; sister, Patricia Whitesides and husband John of Simpsonville, SC and their sons, James Christopher Whitesides of Simpsonville, SC, Charles Edward Whitesides of Keowee, SC, and daughter, Jennifer Ray Mangum (Gary) of Columbia, SC; and six great-nieces and great-nephews.
A Memorial Celebration honoring Frank's life will be held 2:00-4:00 PM Saturday, November 23, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307. Inurnment will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM), 20 Twentieth Street, Asheville, NC 28806; or a .
Special thanks to the care providers at Mission Hospital's Cardiac ICU, CVICU, and Medical ICU.
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Nov. 21, 2019