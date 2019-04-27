|
|
ROEBUCK, SC- Frank Mitchell Bailey, 82, loving husband of Faye Wilson Bailey, passed away on Thursday, April 25, 2019.
Born January 7, 1937, he was a son of the late F. T. and Fannie Lee Allgood Bailey. Frank loved his family, his children, and his church. He was a member of Emmanuel Baptist Church.
In addition to his wife, Frank is survived by his daughters, Donna B. Green (Brad) of Charleston, SC, Renee Bailey of Roebuck, SC, and Mandy B. Smith (Robin) of Pauline, SC; three grandchildren; one great grandchild; five brothers; and one sister.
He was predeceased by three sisters.
A memorial service will be held Monday, April 29th, 1:00PM at Emmanuel Baptist Church, officiated by Reverend Frankie Taylor and Reverend Tawanna Scott.
The family will receive friends immediately following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Emmanuel Baptist Church, 3000 Stone Station Road, Roebuck, SC 29376 or to Agape Hospice, 516 E Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29302.
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.JMDunbar.com.
Dunbar Funeral Home & Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Apr. 27, 2019