|
|
PAULINE, SC- Frank Preston Hayes, 101, passed away on Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at Spartanburg Medical Center-Mary Black Campus. Born October 14, 1918, in Pauline, SC, to Grover Cleveland and Clevia Lancaster Hayes, Frank continued to live in Pauline throughout his entire life. He was married to Margie Gwinn Hayes for 64 years before her passing in 2004. He was a devoted husband, Daddy, Granddaddy, Great-granddaddy, father-in-law, and friend to many.
A U. S. Navy veteran, Frank honorably served on the USS Guam during World War II.
Frank was a devoted man of faith and a member of Philadelphia Baptist Church in Pauline for over 50 years where he served as Deacon, taught the young men's Sunday School Class and established a Men's Bible Class. In addition to serving on many various committees over the years, he sang in the church choir and was honored with the distinction of Deacon Emeritus.
An active member and patriarch of the Pauline community, Frank was a volunteer fireman and a member of Calhoun Lodge #41, where he was recently honored with the Mason of the Year Award.
Frank loved vegetable gardening and enjoyed the time he spent rabbit and bird hunting over the years.
Frank is survived by daughters, Ann Hembree (Mack), Brenda Bishop (Donald), all of Pauline; sons, Frank A. Hayes (Iris) of Pauline, Philip Hayes (Linda) of Moore; and daughter-in-law, Jan Malone (Craig) of Columbia; nine grandchildren, seven of whom are now married; and 18 great-grandchildren also survive him. In addition to his wife and parents, Frank was predeceased by a son, Stewart; eight brothers, Willie, Rembert, Lucian, Hugh, GC, Ray, Robert, John Hayes, as well as two brothers who died shortly after birth; and two sisters, Clevia Crow and Ellen Hayes.
The family will receive friends 1:00-2:45 PM Saturday, December 7, 2019, in the sanctuary at Philadelphia Baptist Church, 3119 Hwy 56, Pauline, SC 29374, with funeral services to celebrate Frank's life immediately following at 3:00 PM, conducted by The Rev. Kiah Graves, The Rev. Monty King, and The
Rev. Ozzie Mabry. Burial will be in the church cemetery following the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Philadelphia Baptist Church Capitol Repairs Fund, PO Box 220, Pauline, SC 29374.
The family wishes to thank the Summit Hills Skilled Nursing and Mary Black Hospital Staffs for the excellent care they provided in recent months.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 4, 2019