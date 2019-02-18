Home

Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
(864) 582-5455
Service
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
5:30 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 18, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 19, 2019
11:00 AM
Floyd Mortuary - Greenlawn Chapel
2075 East Main Street
Spartanburg, SC 29307
ROEBUCK, SC- Frank Vernon Lee, 80, of Moore, SC, died Saturday, February 16, 2019, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 24, 1938, in Pacolet, SC, he was the son of the late Aubrey Lee and Minne Rogers Lee McAbee.
A U. S. Army veteran, Mr. Lee was retired from Spartanburg Steel Company and was currently employed with Spartanburg County. He was a member of Beaver Hills Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon and Sunday School secretary.
Survivors include his wife of 55 years, Betty Jo Gossett Lee; son, Jasper D. Lee of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, Caleb Hollingsworth, Heather Lee LeCroy (Matthew) and Cody Lee; great-grandchild, Cooper LeCroy and brothers, James McAbee and Bobby Mcbee both of Pacolet, SC. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by a son, Jeffery Vernon Lee.
Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 PM Monday, February 18, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, with Masonic Rites at 5:30 PM by Roebuck Masonic Lodge 357. Funeral services will be conducted 11:00 AM Tuesday, February 19, 2019, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel by the Rev. David Chastain and Rev. John Cox. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to Beaver Hills Baptist Church, 3700 N. Church St. Ext., Roebuck, SC 29376.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
