Spartanburg, SC- Frank William Nordahl, 89, of Spartanburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ, in his eternal home. He was the widower of Arvinia Plexico Nordahl.
Mr. Nordahl was a native of Newark, NJ and the son of the late William and Pauline Wablaiffer Nordahl. He was a Korean Army veteran, a member of the Woodmen of the World, American Legion, and a member of Covenant Baptist Church. He was a retired mail carrier.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Brenda Nordahl of Inman, SC; a granddaughter and husband: Donna and Tony Kirby; three great grandchildren: Alannah, Christian and Errionna Horne; and a great, great grandchild: Charlotte Horne.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Graveside services will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Gary Hensley.
Memorials may be made to Bible Tracts, P. O. Box 188, Bloomington, IL 61702-0188.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 13, 2019