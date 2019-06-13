Home

POWERED BY

Services
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
(864) 578-3838
Visitation
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
11:00 AM - 12:00 PM
Eggers Funeral Home
195 Rainbow Lake Road
Boiling Springs, SC 29316
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Jun. 14, 2019
12:30 PM
Good Shepherd Memorial Park
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Nordahl
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank W. Nordahl

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank W. Nordahl Obituary
Spartanburg, SC- Frank William Nordahl, 89, of Spartanburg, passed away on Tuesday, June 11, 2019 to be with our Savior, Jesus Christ, in his eternal home. He was the widower of Arvinia Plexico Nordahl.
Mr. Nordahl was a native of Newark, NJ and the son of the late William and Pauline Wablaiffer Nordahl. He was a Korean Army veteran, a member of the Woodmen of the World, American Legion, and a member of Covenant Baptist Church. He was a retired mail carrier.
He is survived by a son and daughter-in-law: Randy and Brenda Nordahl of Inman, SC; a granddaughter and husband: Donna and Tony Kirby; three great grandchildren: Alannah, Christian and Errionna Horne; and a great, great grandchild: Charlotte Horne.
Visitation will be on Friday, June 14, 2019 from 11:00 a.m. until 12:00 p.m. at Eggers Funeral Home of Boiling Springs. Graveside services will follow at Good Shepherd Memorial Park at 12:30 p.m. officiated by Pastor Gary Hensley.
Memorials may be made to Bible Tracts, P. O. Box 188, Bloomington, IL 61702-0188.
E-Condolences may be sent online at www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Boiling Springs
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on June 13, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Eggers Funeral Home
Download Now