LYMAN, SC- Frankie Defoy Phillips, 86, of Lyman, South Carolina, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning, February 22, 2020. Frankie was born in Inman, South Carolina on December 6, 1933, a son of the late Raymond Alexander Phillips and Jessie Moore Phillips. He was a committed follower of Christ and a member of First Baptist Church, North Spartanburg. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, traveling and peddlin'.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mildred Alverson Phillips of Lyman, South Carolina and four children; Rev. Al Phillips and wife Rose; Patti Dempsey and husband Rod; Sandy Phillips; Tim Phillips and wife Julia; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Phillips was predeceased by his siblings, Helen Phillips Shands, Rachel Phillips Edwards, Jack Phillips and G. B. Phillips
Visitation will be held from 5:30 PM until 6:45 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Chapel, conducted by, Rev. Al Phillips and Dr. Rod Dempsey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glocal Missions Fund of Greenville Baptist Association, 220 Howe Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The family is at the residence.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2020