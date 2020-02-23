Home

POWERED BY

Services
Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
5:30 PM - 6:45 PM
Seawright Funeral Home
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC
Service
Monday, Feb. 24, 2020
7:00 PM
Seawright Funeral Chapel
26 East Main Street
Inman, SC

Frankie D. Phillips

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Frankie D. Phillips Obituary
LYMAN, SC- Frankie Defoy Phillips, 86, of Lyman, South Carolina, went home to be with the Lord Saturday morning, February 22, 2020. Frankie was born in Inman, South Carolina on December 6, 1933, a son of the late Raymond Alexander Phillips and Jessie Moore Phillips. He was a committed follower of Christ and a member of First Baptist Church, North Spartanburg. One of his greatest joys was spending time with his family, traveling and peddlin'.
He is survived by his beloved wife of 66 years, Mildred Alverson Phillips of Lyman, South Carolina and four children; Rev. Al Phillips and wife Rose; Patti Dempsey and husband Rod; Sandy Phillips; Tim Phillips and wife Julia; nine grandchildren and fifteen great-grandchildren.
In addition to his parents, Mr. Phillips was predeceased by his siblings, Helen Phillips Shands, Rachel Phillips Edwards, Jack Phillips and G. B. Phillips
Visitation will be held from 5:30 PM until 6:45 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. A Memorial Service will follow at 7:00 PM on Monday, February 24, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Chapel, conducted by, Rev. Al Phillips and Dr. Rod Dempsey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Glocal Missions Fund of Greenville Baptist Association, 220 Howe Street, Greenville, SC 29601. The family is at the residence.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 23, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Frankie's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Seawright Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -