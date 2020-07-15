GREER, SC- Frankie Hendrix Proffitt, 91, of Greer, SC, died Sunday, July 12, 2020, at Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital. Born December 12, 1928, in Woodruff, SC, she was the daughter of the late William Chester Hendrix and Mattie Lothridge Hendrix and widow of Nathaniel "N. L." Proffitt.
Mrs. Proffitt loved gardening, sewing, cooking, reading, and doting on her grandchildren. She was a member of Inman First Freewill Baptist Church and retired from Ingles.
Survivors include her children, Jerri P. Oakman of Moore, SC, Kim P. Webster (Glenn) of Gaffney, SC, and J. Kelly Proffitt (Hamilton) of Greer, SC; grandchildren, Joshua Smith (Jessica), Nathan Oakman (Laurie), and Patrick Oakman; and four great-grandchildren. In addition to her parents and husband, she was predeceased by four brothers and two sisters.
A private graveside service will be held.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the American Heart Association
, 156 Milestone Way Suite A, Greenville, SC 29615.
