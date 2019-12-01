|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frankie Taylor Watson, 86, of Spartanburg, SC, died Friday, November 29, 2019 in Spartanburg, SC. Born August 16, 1933 in Spartanburg, SC, she was the daughter of the late Roy Marchant Lister and Leola Robinson. She was first married to the late Irby C. Taylor, Jr.
Frankie was retired as a secretary and office manager. She was a member of the former Oak Grove Baptist Church. She graduated from Spartanburg High School, where she was a cheerleader, who was known for her energy, support, and big smile. Throughout her life, she was known for her warmth, friendship, and support to others.
Surviving to carry on this legacy of love and kindness are her husband, Billy G. Watson, her daughter, Jan Gosline of Spartanburg, and her youngest son, David Taylor and his wife, Susan of Inman, SC. She also brought Billy's daughters, Annette Landers and her husband, Ken of Fairfax, VA and Sharon Benton of Myrtle Beach, SC into her family. The ultimate "Ma-Ma," she was devoted grandmother to Kelly Chandler, Melissa McCarter, Lauren Taylor, Adam Taylor, Jonathan Landers, Brian Landers, Ally Landers, Kathleen Carr, and James Benton; ten great grandchildren; her sister, Judy Lowry of Spartanburg, SC; and her brother, Robert Lister of Taylors, SC. She was also predeceased by her son, Irby C. Taylor, III, and her sister, Vivian Millwood.
Visitation will be at 11:30 AM – 12:30 PM Wednesday, December 4, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. A service will be at 1:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. Rufus Chaneyworth. Burial will follow in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Road, Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Pallbearers will be Adam Taylor, Steven McCarter, Brandon Justice, James Benton, Brian Landers, and Major Jonathan Landers, US Marines.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Agape Hospice of Spartanburg, 516 E. Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29303.
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Dec. 1, 2019