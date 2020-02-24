Home

Frankie Larry Upton Obituary
SPARTANBURG- Frankie Larry Upton, 88, widower of Betty Ruth Burger Upton, passed away on February 21, 2020 at his home.
A native of Spartanburg County, son of the late Bryant and Genevie Wykel Upton, he retired as a Command Sergeant Major after 25 years of service in the U.S. Army, having served in the Korean and Vietnam Wars.
Surviving are two sons, Larry Dale Upton of the home and Frankie Jerome Upton (Lynn) of Wellford; two brothers, John Archie Upton of Gaffney and Leon Alfred Upton of Spartanburg; one sister, Eudora Gonzales of Las Vegas, NV; two grandchildren and two great-grandchildren.
Mr. Upton was predeceased by one brother, Harold Upton.
Graveside services with military honors will be held 2:00 p.m. Thursday, February 27, 2020 at Wood Memorial Park conducted by Father Bob Brown.
The family is at the home.
Online condolences may be made at www.thewoodmortuary.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 24, 2020
