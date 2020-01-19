Home

Seawright Funeral Home
26 E. Main Street
Inman, SC 29349
(864) 472-6836
Frankie (Coley) Oliver


1935 - 2020
Frankie (Coley) Oliver Obituary
DAYTONA BEACH, FL- Frankie D. Morgan Coley Oliver, 84, went to be with the Lord, Tuesday, December 24, at Sandalwood Hospice Care, Daytona Beach, Florida. Frankie was born in Spartanburg, South Carolina, on July 16, 1935, a daughter of the late Jim and Ruby Morgan. She was first married to the late Joe L. Coley and then married to her second husband, the late, Bruce Oliver. She was a retired employee from Sears in Spartanburg after thirty five years of service and later worked for Lowes up until 2016, having worked there for twenty years. She was a member of North Spartanburg Baptist Church.
Frankie is survived by a son, Joe L. Coley, Jr., one granddaughter, Layla Coley and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents and spouses, she was predeceased by a brother, Jack Morgan and a sister Dorothy Cannon Page.
Visitation will be held 2:00 PM to 3:00 PM on Monday, January 27, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina. A Memorial Service, conducted by Pastor Henry Coley, will follow at 3:00 PM on Monday, January 20, 2020, at Seawright Funeral Home in Inman, South Carolina.
Seawright Funeral Home and Crematory
www.seawright-funeralhome.com
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 19, 2020
