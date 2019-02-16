|
|
NEW PROSPECT, S.C. –Franklin Edward Mahaffey, 76, passed away on February 13, 2019. Born March 3, 1942 in Inman, SC, he was the son of the late Aaron Broadus Mahaffey and Rosa (Susie) Wofford Mahaffey.
A native of Spartanburg County, he grew up in Lyman, SC. He was an Eagle Scout and graduated from Byrnes High School. He also graduated from Oglethorpe University in Atlanta, GA, and the University of Oklahoma in Norman, OK, where he earned a master's in Environmental Science. He worked for 37 years for the SC Department of Health and Environmental Control. Upon retirement, and for his dedicated service to the state, he was awarded the Order of the Silver Crescent by then Governor, Jim Hodges.
After retirement, he enjoyed fishing, playing various musical instruments, golfing at Meadowbrook Golf Course, and socializing with his many friends.
He will be greatly missed. He is survived by his former wife and long-time companion, Joan Barker, daughters Lauri Greenhaw (Joe) of Jacksonville, FL, Joni-Mahaffey Rauschenbach of Saluda, NC, and Jennifer Normanly (Brian) of Milton, GA. He also had six grandchildren: Clay Greenhaw, Logan Greenhaw (Morgan), Chelsea Greenhaw Svrcek (Joe), Jack Normanly, Wylie Rauschenbach, and Michael Normanly, and one great grandson, Carter Svrcek. He is also survived by his sister, Nancy M. Pace, and many nieces and nephews.
Family will receive friends on Friday, March 1, 2019 from 6-7:30pm at McFarland's Funeral Chapel in Tryon, North Carolina.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Smith Phayer Hospice house in Landrum, SC, or to .
An online guest register is available at www.mcfarlandfuneralchapel.com
McFarland Funeral Chapel & Crematory
Tryon, NC
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Feb. 16, 2019