Calling hours
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
10:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Casey Creek Baptist Church
Graveside service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
11:30 AM
Springhill Memorial Gardens
Franklin Talmadge Kimbrell


1940 - 2019
Franklin Talmadge Kimbrell Obituary
CHESNEE, SC- Franklin Talmadge Kimbrell, 78, of Chesnee passed away Tuesday, August 27, 2019. A native of Spartanburg County, he was the husband of Desma Jackson Kimbrell of the home and the son of the late Talmadge and Tressie Lee Potter Kimbrell. He was a builder and was of the Baptist faith.
In addition to his wife, he is survived by one son, Frankie (Cindy) Wall; one daughter, Jackie (Emmanuel) Kargiatlis; caregiver, Tonya Wall; and four grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, one brother and two sisters.
The family will receive friends Saturday, August 31, 2019, from 10:00 until 11:00 AM at Casey Creek Baptist Church. Graveside services and interment will follow at 11:30 AM at Springhill Memorial Gardens with the Rev. Gary Adkins and the Rev. Todd Lyda officiating.
The family will be at their respective homes.
E-condolences may be sent on line to: www.eggersfuneralhome.com
Eggers Funeral Home
Chesnee
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Aug. 30, 2019
