|
|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Frazier Wallace Langley, 70, of Spartanburg, SC, died Saturday, February 2, 2019 at his home. Born August 24, 1948 in Opelika, AL, he was the son of the late Earl Thomas and Flora Myrtle Webb Langley and the widower of Cristille Delayne Cassell Langley.
Mr. Langley was a U.S. Army Reserve and U.S. Navy veteran. He earned his bachelor's degree from Auburn University. Frazier was an electrical engineer with Spartan Mills. He was a member of New Life Baptist Church and was an Eagle Scout.
Survivors include a daughter, Melanie Dawn Langley Clark; grandsons, Conner Craig Clark and Logan Allen Clark; a granddaughter, Kaylee Dawn Clark; a brother, Earl Thomas Langley, Jr.; a sister, Betty Carol Langley Smith; an aunt, Ellendor Ragsdale of Valley, AL; two nephews, two nieces, four great nephews, five great nieces, and one great-great niece, and numerous other cousins and relatives; father-in-law, Roy Farrell, mother-in-law, Loretta Lou Johnston Cassell of Boiling Springs, SC.
Visitation will be at 1:00 – 1:45 PM Thursday, February 7, 2019 at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29307. Funeral service will be at 2:00 PM at the chapel, conducted by The Rev. David Blalock. Burial will follow in Westwood Memorial Gardens, 6101 Reidville Road, Moore, SC 29369.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to The , 154 Milestone Way, Greenville, SC 29615 or to Mobile Meals Service, P.O. Box 461, Spartanburg, SC 29304.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2019