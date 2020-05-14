Home

Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
235 North Church Street
Spartanburg, SC 29306
(864) 582-5451
Graveside service
Friday, May 15, 2020
11:00 AM
Greenlawn Memorial Gardens
1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd.
Spartanburg, SC
View Map
Fred "Coach" Fraley


1933 - 2020
Fred "Coach" Fraley Obituary

SPARTANBURG, SC- Fred Richard ""Coach"" Fraley, 87, of Spartanburg, SC, died Tuesday, May 12, 2020, at Spartanburg Regional Hospice Home. Born March 1, 1933, in Floyd County, KY, he was the husband of the late Frances Smith Fraley and son of the late Ray and Eunice Martin Fraley.
A graduate of Furman University on a basketball scholarship and longtime coach at Chapman and Spartanburg High Schools, Mr. Fraley also served as principal at Chapman High School for two years. He gave up coaching for a career as a building contractor and was active in the Spartanburg Home Builders Association. He was a member of First Baptist Church of Spartanburg and the Clark-Gardner Fellowship Class.
Survivors include his children, Dr. Paul Richard Fraley and wife Nell Carpenter Fraley of Jacksonville, FL, and Marie Frances Duncan and husband Heyward Duncan of Spartanburg, SC; grandchildren, James Fredrick Fraley, Caroline Marie Fraley, Dr. Mary Frances Duncan Maxey, and Andrew Strother Fraley; and sister, Saundra Branham of Prestonsburg, KY.
A graveside service will be conducted at 11:00 AM Friday, May 15, 2020, in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood-Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Mr. Ken Price, Dr. Paul Fraley, and The Rev. Dr. Donald J. Wilton. Visitation will follow at the graveside.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to First Baptist Church Building Fund, 250 East Main Street, Spartanburg, SC 29306.
An online guest register is available at www.floydmortuary.com
Floyd's North Church Street Chapel
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on May 14, 2020
