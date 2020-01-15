|
SPARTANBURG, SC- Fred Franklin Hall, Jr., 88, of Spartanburg, SC, died Sunday, January 12, 2020, at RoseCrest Retirement Community. Born September 11, 1931, in Zanesville, OH, he was the son of the late Fred Franklin Hall, Sr. and Mildred Evelyn Moore Hall, and husband of the late Frances Erna Lucas Hall.
A U. S. Air Force veteran, Mr. Hall loved his family and enjoyed woodworking. He was a member of Lamb of God Lutheran Church and retired from Hoechst Fibers.
Survivors include his children, Bruce Hall (Glenda) of Pullman, WA, Debbie Hall of Boiling Springs, SC, and Diane Williamson (Jay) of Sugar Land, TX; grandchildren, Danielle Hall, Tristen Hall, Eric and Sarah Williamson, David and Kourtney Schuette, Lucas Schuette, Jessica Williamson, Mark Hall, and Dylan and Madison Schuette; and great-grandchildren, Audrey Williamson, Asher Schuette, and Emily Williamson.
Funeral and committal services will be conducted at 3:00 PM Friday, January 17, 2020, at Floyd's Greenlawn Chapel, 2075 E. Main St., Spartanburg, SC 29307, by Pastor Carl A. Voges. Visitation will follow the service at the Chapel. Burial will be in Greenlawn Memorial Gardens, 1300 Fernwood- Glendale Rd., Spartanburg, SC 29307.
Memorials may be made to a .
