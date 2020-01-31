|
|
SPARTANBURG – Fred Harrison Webb, 88, husband of the late Ruth Humphries Webb, died Thursday, January 30, 2020.
Fred was born on December 24, 1931 to the late Wilford Eugene and Azile Rampey Webb. He was a loving husband, father, and grandfather. Fred faithfully served his country in the US Army and was an active member of the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 1781. He was a member of Morningside Baptist Church.
Fred is survived by his son, David Webb (Kelli) of Inman, SC; two daughters, Susan Morgan (Scott) of Pelion, SC, and Theresa Bishop (Doug) of Glendale, SC.
He was blessed with six grandchildren and twelve great grandchildren.
Fred was predeceased by two brothers and four sisters.
The family will receive friends from 2:00PM to 3:00PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Dunbar Funeral Home. A funeral service will follow at 3:00PM in the Dunbar Funeral Home Chapel.
Interment with Military honors will be at Heritage Memorial Gardens.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Chapter 1781; 340 Huntwood Dr., Roebuck, SC 29376.
Condolences may be expressed to the family online at www.jmdunbar.com
Dunbar Funeral Home
& Crematory
Published in Spartanburg Herald-Journal on Jan. 31, 2020